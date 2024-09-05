8.4 C
Ghost Primaries: Imo APC Yet To Release Results For LG Poll

Politics
Senator Anyanwu, Uzodinma's Governorship Bid Unsettle Imo Traditional Rulers, As Owerri Monarchs Reverse Curses Against Candidates
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

The Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Macdonald Ebere has told aspirants and other party faithful to disregard the rumour going round that the leadership of the party has officially released results of the local government primary election across the 305 wards and the 27 LGAs.

Speaking with journalists on the outcome of the exercise, the chairman, however, said the process was free, fair, and peaceful.

“As I’m talking to you, we are just coming in. We are waiting for the results. The results are trickling in one after the other.

“Everything has been smooth and we are happy except that we are tired, but we’ll continue to be there till the end of the exercise,” he said.

Ebere noted that the presence of security forces and electoral officials across the 305 wards and 27 local governments where voting took place gave credence to the exercise.

He said that the party’s National Vice-Chairman, Southeast zone, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, also observed the process.

Confirming the exercise, a commissioner with the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, Charles Ohiri said that the process of the elections was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

“It was a free and fair election. We have been so busy since morning and afternoon monitoring the election.

“All the information we got is that everything was going fine and everything went on fine,” he said.

