Opposition Lawmakers Fume, Indict Pro-Wike Group, As Another Heavy Attack Rocks APP Secretariat After a Bomb Blast

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The urgent attention and action of the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu have been sought, following the twin attacks that recently rocked the Rivers State headquarters of the Action People’s Party (APP) at the New GRA of Port Harcourt, the capital city of the State.

The call was made by the Opposition Lawmakers, under the umbrella of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), who also accused the groups supporting the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike of being the brain behind the alleged bloody gun attack that occured at the APP Headquarters, just weeks after bomb blast at the same Party headquarters.

It was gathered that gunmen reportedly shot a security guard during the bloody attack that occurred at midnight, which left him with pierce of bullets inside his buttocks.

The State Chairman of APP, Sunny Wokekoro, had, while addressing journalists at the Party’s Secretariat on Wednesday, said that details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. He said the injured security guard is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, while police officers deployed to the Secretariat after the bombing incident are yet to brief the Party on the latest attack.

However, in a statement issued through the Spokesperson of the Opposition Coalition, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Coalition condemned the attack, and said Nigeria is at a tipping moment and so much anger caused by economic challenges, hence those promoting political violence in Rivers State with the tacit support of some Federal institutions do not mean well for the President but rather want to use their action to bring so much crisis and disdain that can destabilise the federal government.

Hon. Ugochinyere therefore urged President Tinubu and security Chiefs to stop worsening bloody attacks to avoid repeat of crisis that led to the collapse of democracy.

His words: “Late last night, I received a distress call from the National Chairman of one of the rising opposition political parties, Action People’s Party (APP) that their Rivers State Party Secretariat was under attack with heavy gun shots raining from every corner with the head of security of the Party already shot. As it would turn out, the bullet fortunately pierced via his buttocks. He is graciously alive but critically lying at the hospital.

“This attack is coming few weeks after a bomb was detonated at this same party office that left the building partially damaged and just few days after its renovation, heavily-armed gunmen opened fire with intent to kill everyone on sight.

“This is same method and approach used by the pro-Wike group who, during a protest, carried bomb that later detonated among themselves injuring the carrier of the bomb; and up till now the police have been unable to deal with these sponsors of these parading daylight killers who think that the only way to regain political power that they have lost is to kill and maim innocent citizens.

“Let it be known that no power on earth or desperate empty humans can intimidate the opposition in their defence of democracy in Rivers State; and there is nothing that can ever lead to the removal of the Governor, even if they detonate nuclear bomb and set fire on the state as they have publicly declared. I am calling on the president to remember the political crisis of the 60 and 80’s that saw federal backed desperados descend on the states and regions with unimaginable crises that eventually led to the collapse of democracy.

“Nigeria is at a tipping moment and so much anger caused by economic challenges, those promoting political violence in Rivers State with the tacit support of some Federal institutions do not mean well for the president but rather want to use their action to bring so much crisis and disdain that can destabilise the federal government.

“Some of them are claiming that already they as officials of the FG have a commitment to destabilise the states led by the opposition a statement that is an act of treason that should have led to them being arrested and prosecuted but nothing has happened. This is the time for President Tinubu to act to save his administration, which is facing multiple challenges that need cohesion and working together and not throwing bombs by elements that parade as protecting his interest. Nobody knows what roof the bomb will land next or what those being bombed will do in reaction. Whichever way, it is not in our national interest to allow a culture of democracy by bomb. Stop these elements now before it’s too late.”