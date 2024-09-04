8.4 C
Anambra Police Commissioner Orders Detention of Officers over Murder of Innocent Civilian

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered the immediate detention of some police officers in the state over the murder of an innocent civilian in Onitsha.

According the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, CP Itam ordered the immediate detention of the members of the police patrol team along the Owerri Road, Onitsha, following an ongoing investigation into the murder of the victim.

The statement reads, “CP Itam orders detention of police patrol team members over the murder of an unsuspecting member of the public along Owerri Road, Onitsha

“As preliminary investigation indicates among the patrol team, a police corporal the suspect in the act.

“The CP directs immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Awka, sues for calm and assures that the Command will ensure a thorough investigation into the case for justice to prevail.

“Further development shall be Communicated.”

