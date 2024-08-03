To my Igbo Compatriots – By Manu Enemuo C.C. Esq.

As a nonpartisan individual with limited expertise in political analysis, it is evident that our abstention from participating in the recent protests alongside other Nigerians may have consequential ramifications unless rectified both politically and socially.

Our decision is not entirely commendable. While we empathize with our compatriots in Lagos, we should consider the situation in the eastern part of the country, where we can effectively organize and lead a peaceful demonstration due to our civility and unity of purpose.

Contemplating the potential outcomes of this decision within the context of our unfortunate circumstances in our shared nation, I struggle to envision a viable strategy other than a retaliatory approach.

The period from 2024 to 2027 marks a crucial phase in political strategizing. This timeframe allows adversaries to reconcile and devise new strategies. Whether we are inclined to accept it or not, the attainment of power by an Igbo leader is imperative to rectify the profound injustices that have impeded our coexistence. Given my limited analytical capabilities, it appears challenging to secure this position of power independently, unless it is granted. Despite any concessions President Tinubu may offer, including infrastructural enhancements in our region, he will undoubtedly seek our support and anticipate our reciprocation at the 2027 elections.

The subsequent period from 2027 to 2031 offers adversaries ample time again to reconcile and form alliances, potentially undermining our aspirations. It may be more justifiable for an Igbo leader to contest the presidency in 2031. However, political maneuvering could resurface past events to manipulate the populace’s sentiments, sway popular opinion, and jeopardize our cause. Additionally, we must remain vigilant against our detractors who exploit party affiliations to betray our collective interests.

Nevertheless, a potential resolution could involve a peaceful demonstration. I propose that the Igbo-speaking states unite to organize a one million-person peaceful march on a designated day, with state authorities ensuring its orderly conduct. This would demonstrate our solidarity and prevent us from appearing dishonorable in the eyes of fellow Nigerians.

While acknowledging that the citizens’ suffering cannot be solely attributed to the current administration, we retain the right to express our discontent with the longstanding hardships. Consequently, it is imperative that the leadership responds to the legitimate grievances of the populace in a paternalistic manner.

I seize this opportunity to denounce the violent protests in various parts of the country and extend my condolences to the citizens and law enforcement agencies who have tragically lost their lives or suffered injuries.

Sincerely,

Manu Enemuo C.C. Esq.