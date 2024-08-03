Police fire shots at protesters, journalists in Abuja

Protesters and journalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja got more than they bargained for on Saturday as police fired at them during the demonstration against hardship in the country.

Online reports reveal that tear gas was initially fired by security agents to disperse the protesters.

When the above failed to produce the desired effect, the police reportedly fired shots at both journalists and protesters, breaking the rear glass and denting the bumper of the vehicle of a Premium Times reporter.

The development marks the third day of protests against the current administration, with heavily armed officers arriving at the aforementioned venue to disperse the crowd.

Per reports, those involved refused to comply with the police directive to disperse, resulting in shots being fired at them.

More details later…