8.4 C
New York
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Unknown Gunmen Kill 7 Imo Community Leaders

S/East
Gunmen Kill 7 Imo Community Leaders
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Gunmen yesterday night stormed Umucheke Okwe autonomous community in the Onuimo local government area of Imo State and shot dead the president general, Hyginus Ohazuruike and six village heads from the autonomous community before they escaped.

A source indicated that the community leaders were holding a meeting at the premises of the president general, Ohazuruike when the gunmen arrived and shot them dead.

He said “The seven men were holding a meeting in the shop premises of Ohazuruike when a vehicle drove furiously to the place. Some gunmen stepped out and before they could be reprimanded, opened fire on the seven men. In less than two minutes, they entered their vehicle and drove off same way they arrived, leaving the men in a pool of blood.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi Govt Commend Youths For Act of Patriotism, Over Nationwide Protest

Sole administrator of Onuimo local government area, Emeka Obi, confirmed the killings, saying they were trying to ensure normalcy.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
To my Igbo Compatriots – By Manu Enemuo C.C. Esq.
Next article
Tinubu Address To Protesters, Says He Has Tried

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Breaking: Residents Stampede, As Protesters Block Abuja-Kaduna-Niger Road

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.