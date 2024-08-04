Unknown Gunmen Kill 7 Imo Community Leaders

Gunmen yesterday night stormed Umucheke Okwe autonomous community in the Onuimo local government area of Imo State and shot dead the president general, Hyginus Ohazuruike and six village heads from the autonomous community before they escaped.

A source indicated that the community leaders were holding a meeting at the premises of the president general, Ohazuruike when the gunmen arrived and shot them dead.

He said “The seven men were holding a meeting in the shop premises of Ohazuruike when a vehicle drove furiously to the place. Some gunmen stepped out and before they could be reprimanded, opened fire on the seven men. In less than two minutes, they entered their vehicle and drove off same way they arrived, leaving the men in a pool of blood.

Sole administrator of Onuimo local government area, Emeka Obi, confirmed the killings, saying they were trying to ensure normalcy.