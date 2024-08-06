8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Thugs Descend On Journalists, Chase Them Out Of Lagos Protest Ground

Suspected hoodlums, on Tuesday, beat up journalists covering the #EndBadGovernance protest in Lagos, chasing them out of the protest arena at Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos.

Daily Trust reports that the thugs who were more than 10 attacked the crew of News Central Television who went to the venue to monitor the situation.

The protesters had earlier retreated from the Park on Tuesday for the Day Six of the protest and chose to hold a strategy meeting to decide the next line of action.

Our correspondent reports that following the action of the protesters to stay away from the park, the area has been calm since morning with a handful of security operatives taking over the park while many businesses around the area reopened.

However, when the News Central Crew arrived at the protest ground, they were asked by the police to move away from the protest ground while they had to relocate to a distant location to give a live situation report.

While a reporter was giving a live update, the crew was welcomed by the suspected hoodlums wielding some dangerous items including sticks, shovels, among others. The thugs beat up some of the reporters and chased them away from the park.

 

 

The journalists said the police men stationed within the vicinity of the park watched as they were harassed by the thugs.

