Protest: Women group present demand to Tinubu, want Tinubu to investigate governors, political appointees

From Ahmad SAKA , Bauchi

Bauchi Women Coalition for Sustainable Peace and Viable Democratic Gains has presented Seven demands to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which they want him to address in the best interest of equity, justice, peace and stability in the country.

Leader of the group Hajiya Addaji Muhammad presented their demands when she addressed a press conference in Bauchi , she said” we urge the Federal Government to conduct a thorough scrutiny of the performance of Governors and all elected and appointed politicians. Their actions play a pivotal role in either the success or failure of government policies. Despite their support for the removal of fuel subsidies and the subsequent increase in allocations, there has been no noticeable improvement in the living conditions within our communities. This situation begs the question: How are these increased funds being utilized?”

Addaji said ” the potential consequences of allowing these protests to proceed unchecked are dire and multifaceted. We must ask: How does the government plan to protect the lives and properties of its citizens? Is the current silence an indication that the government is prepared for the inevitable destruction and chaos? What measures are in place to safeguard the most vulnerable segments of our society—women, children, the elderly, the sick, the weak, the disabled, market traders, and loyal supporters? These groups are at the highest risk of suffering in the event of violence”.

She said ” we acknowledge that the demands of the people are legitimate and justified within any global society, we urge you to take swift and decisive action to alleviate further suffering. We propose the following measures for Mr. President’s urgent consideration, reinstatement of Fuel Subsidy: In light of the widespread hardships faced by the populace, reconsider the removal of fuel subsidies to provide immediate relief to the struggling masses. The abrupt removal has exacerbated the financial strain on many Nigerians, and reinstating it could help ease their burden.”

“Agricultural Support: Reintroduce subsidies for agricultural inputs and fertilizers to support our farmers and ensure food security. Strengthening our agricultural sector is crucial for both economic stability and the well-being of our citizens”

President Tinubu should set up an ndependent Committee or Establish a high-powered, independent committee tasked with verifying the situation in each state and reporting directly to the President. This committee should consist of credible and non-partisan individuals who can provide accurate, on-the-ground information to inform national policy decisions.”

“Accountability Measures : Implement stringent accountability measures for all officials, including the possibility of a vote of no confidence for those found to be underperforming or neglecting their duties. Transparency and accountability are essential to restore public trust and ensure that leaders are genuinely serving the interests of their constituents”.

The group advised the government to consider the broader implications of the protests. If allowed to continue how will the government protect lives and properties? Is the government prepared for the potential destruction, or is the current silence an indication of a lack of preparedness? The wellbeing of women, children, the elderly, the sick, the disabled, market traders, and other vulnerable groups must be prioritized. Their safety and security should be paramount in any government’s response to civil unrest”.

“We want government to take immediate action to address these issues and prevent further suffering. The demands of the people are legitimate and reflect the genuine struggles faced by Nigerians across the country. As leaders, it is your responsibility to listen to these voices and act in their best interest.”

“Mr. President, you are entrusted with the governance of Nigeria, and it is your right and duty to be fully informed about the realities faced by your people. It is essential that our leaders fulfill their responsibilities and work diligently towards the betterment of all citizens. Great achievements are not accomplished overnight, but through persistent and dedicated efforts”.

She said it was unfortunate that , “Elected and appointed ministers , Members of Both State and National Assemblies, and Other Appointees Representing Bauchi State our representatives have not taken adequate measures to engage with the community. This glaring lack of communication and effort to educate the public on the potential dangers of these protests, while simultaneously supporting the President in addressing the critical concerns of Nigerians, underscores a significant disconnect between our leaders and the people they are meant to serve”

Addaji commended Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, . Senator Shehu Buba Umar for their unwavering service and support. Their efforts uplift lives, fostering unity and hope within and beyond their constituency. Senator Umar is a true ladder of hope. We deeply appreciate his dedication and contributions.

She said “Our deep disappointment stems from the noticeable absence of proactive measures from our elected and appointed officials. The failure to initiate meaningful dialogue and address the fears of the community during such critical moments raises serious questions about the commitment and effectiveness of our leadership. We demand clear and transparent information about the concrete actions our leaders are taking to address the pressing issues faced by their constituents”

She commended the youths that took parts in the protest for their doggedness and resilence which makes the protest peaceful in the state..

“Please save Nigeria and Nigerians from ongoing suffering. Remember, Rome was not built in a day, but with perseverance and dedication, we can build a stronger, more resilient nation”. Addaji said