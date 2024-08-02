8.4 C
New York
Friday, August 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi to investigate incidents against disabled person by security personnel

N/East
Bauchi to investigates incidents against disabled person by security personnel
Bauchi to investigates incidents against disabled person by security personnel

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Government is deeply concerned by the recent online video of an infraction involving a person with disability and security personnel at a cordoned area in the government house yesterday,1st August, 2024 during the end bad governance protest.

In a press release by his Special Advisers on Media and Publicity Comrade Muktar Gidado, Thursday morning in Bauchi.

Gidado said the Bauchi State Government remains committed to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for human rights.

The statement added: “we wish to categorically state that the Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of governor Bala Mohammed does not condone any form of violence or misconduct by law enforcement officers attached to the government house or any government personnel.

READ ALSO  Igbo in North won’t be part of protest - IDA President.

“the welfare and rights of all citizens, especially vulnerable groups are of paramount importance to the administration and consequently, government will initiate a thorough investigation into this incident to ascertain the facts.

“we assure the general public that if the officers involved are found to have acted improperly, they will be held accountable and face the full extent of the law.

“we urge the public to remain calm and to abide by all rules and regulations especially as it relates to demonstration and processions during this tying period of nationwide protest”,.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How should the Government respond fiscally to the protests? – By Julius Ogunro

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  BASIEC pledge to conduct credible LG elections

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.