AUGUST 1: Masquerades ‘Protest’ in Awka, As NUJ Holds Accountability Conference, Installs New Patrons (Videos)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, on Thursday, bubbled like never before, as no fewer than three masquerades stormed with their dance troupe amid the waves of the nationwide hunger protest.

This was one of the highlights that sparkled the 2024 Patrons and Veterans Day & Accountability Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, held at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka, where the masquerades surfaced.

Marked by their ebullience and nimbleness, the yellow/grey-coloured masquerades attended the occasion as accompanists of a philanthropist, Iyom Ngozi Chinelo Obikwelu (the Founder of Solution Kitchen), who was honoured with the NUJ Patron Award at the event.

Themed “Leadership Accountability and Economic Growth: The Crucial Role of Media”, the event attracted leaders and experts in different fields of private and public sectors of the society.

Dissecting the theme of the event, the Keynote Speaker and erudite scholar, Prof. Cliff Nwanna of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, UNIZIK, dwelt on certain theoretical frameworks and practical realities to examine the issue of leadership accountability and economic growth in Nigeria in a time perspective, starting from the colonial period to the present day, after which he concluded that there is little or no leadership accountability in the country. This malady, he also attributed to corruption and abuse of public office for selfish gains, adding that neo-colonialism, mass poverty, among others also advance and account for the prevalence of corruption in the country.

While noting that the media have very crucial roles in holding the people responsible for these accountable as the watchdogs of the society, Prof. Nwanna also recommended ethical, educational and judicial revolution, as well as prudent management for both fiscal and monetary policies, intensive mobilization of domestic resources, controlled borrowing; debt liquidation, among others, as some of the key solutions to the maladies.

In his opening remarks at the event, the Chairman of the Occasion and Managing Director of Solution Housing Estate, Chief Emeka Onwudinjo, who appreciated NUJ for organizing the event, further tasked the media to live up to expectation and always disseminate the right/accurate information, as the members of the public repose a huge amount of confidence in them. He also charged and harped on the need for leaders, both in the private and the public sectors, to uphold the virtue of accountability to justify the trust and confidence reposed in them by those who put them in those positions.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the NUJ Chairman, Anambra State Council, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu explored the critical nature of the media profession and their roles, while also reminding the society that the media are there to serve, but are not infallible; hence the need for advice, correction and support from members of the public in order to perform better and succeed in the discharge of their duty towards building a formidable society.

On her own part, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee for the event, Ukpa Ewa, said the event aimed to provide opportunity for exploring how leadership accountability is integral to economic growth and how the media serve as a cornerstone in that dynamics; even as she further noted that the media profession is not just all about news writing, but more about fostering a culture of transparency, ensuring that leaders are held to the highest standards, and providing the public with the information they need to engage meaningfully with the world around them.

In their separate remarks, some of the guests at the event, including the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Forster Ihejiofor; the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Cmtd. Maku Olatunde; the State Commandant of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Daniel Onyishi; the Chairman, Anambra State Local Government Service Commission, Barr. Vin Ifeanyi Ezeaka; the Transition Committee Chairman for Njikoka Local Government Area, Barr. Chinedu Ononiba; and the MD/CEO of the Anambra ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata all recounted the efforts, initiatives and achievements of their various agencies and entities, while also calling for stronger partnership with the media to further drive their causes and activities in their respective institutions.

On their own parts, the awardees and latest patrons of NUJ Anambra, Iyom Obikwelu (Nwaanyị Bụ Ife n’Umueri) who is also the Founder of Passionate Hands and Feed the Needy Foundation; the MD/CEO of Kingspat Production Ltd., Hon. Kingsley Uyammadu; the MD/CEO, Noble AlChuks Nigeria Ltd., Chief Tabansi Alloysius; and Chairman of Auto Determination and ETS Benco, High Chief Benjamin Nworji, who were all honoured for their selfless, humanitarian and community service, lauded the Anambra State NUJ for finding them worthy of the recognition, while also assuring of their continuous support and sustained general positive impacts in the society.

Capped by the closing remarks by the Managing Director/Editor-in-chief of the defunct Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation, Sir Chuka Nnabuife; the well-attended event also featured the unveiling of the NUJ Anambra Watchdog Magazine; inauguration of the Anambra State League of Veteran Journalists, headed by Dr. Dennis Ekemezie; as well as the celebration of Iyom Obikwelu’s birthday by NUJ Anambra, vivaciously peaked by cutting of the cake and the spectacular-cum-shambolic entrance of the arena by the three vigorous masquerades, accompanied by music troupes, whom all thrilled the audience with their kinetic performances, amid the quietness of the nationwide protest day in the state.

