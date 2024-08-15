Gov Bala Mohammed seeks FG intervention in 5 LGA affected by flooding

8.4 C
N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to extend its Legacy Roads projects to the Northeast region, connecting the area to the rest of the country and unlocking its vast potential for development.

Receiving the Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, at the Government House in Bauchi, Governor Mohammed emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in driving economic growth and prosperity.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its numerous legacy projects across the nation but urged for the inclusion of the Northeast region in the scheme.

The Governor’s appeal comes as the Minister embarked on a tour of federal government roads recently cut off by devastating floods in the northern part of the state.

The visit, directed by President Tinubu, aims to assess the damage and find solutions to the persistent problem.

Governor Mohammed lauded the Minister’s timely response to abandoned road projects, urging for more synergy between the federal and state governments to accelerate development.

He also praised the state government’s swift intervention in repairing damaged roads, alleviating the suffering of commuters.

Minister Umahi saluted the state government’s efforts, reassuring that all abandoned road contracts would be revisited, with contractors either returning to site or facing contract revocation.

Adding that This move is expected to inject new life into stalled projects, boosting economic activities and connecting communities.

The federal government’s response will be crucial in unlocking its potential, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life for its people.

Recall that a Devastating Flood had recently cutoffs The Kano-Maiduguri Federal Highway at various points in Katagum, Shira and Jama’are, in addition to Other Major roads across the state.

