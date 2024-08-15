8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Tinubu would solve, tackle North East challenges, says Minister

National
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Minister of Works and Transport David Umahi, has assured the people of the Northeast region that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration is ready to tackle all challenges bedeviling the region.

Umahi said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed him to assess and address the infrastructural challenges facing the North East sub region.

He stated that contractors mobilized for projects in the region must return to site immediately and that the federal government is committed to fast-tracking solutions to remedy the situation.

The former governor of Ebonyi state, however, praised Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for his numerous developmental projects across the state. He equally used opportunity during a visit to the Bauchi Government House to sympathize with the Governor Bala Mohammed over recent flooding, Umahi commended Mohammed’s commitment towards transforming the state.

In his speech, Governor Mohammed appreciated the Minister’s visit and the federal government’s prompt response, emphasizing the need for federal intervention in road infrastructural Development to drive sustainable growth in the north east sub region.

The former FCT minister urged the federal government to prioritize completing the Akwanga-Gombe road, linking the North Central and North East regions.

“Mohammed’s Administration, he noted, is complementing federal efforts by intervening in some federal roads in the state. He stressed that policies and programs at all levels of government must address the challenges facing the people, and expressed his respect for the federal government and president tinubu while emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to drive development.”

