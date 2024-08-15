8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Search
Subscribe

SDP Denies Alleged Defection Plot Of Gov Soludo. As APGA Dismisses Internal Crisis Over Edozie Njoku

Politics
SDP Denies Alleged Defection Plot Of Gov Soludo. As APGA Dismisses Internal Crisis Over Edozie Njoku
SDP Denies Alleged Defection Plot Of Gov Soludo. As APGA Dismisses Internal Crisis Over Edozie Njoku

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state chapter of Social Democratic Party SDP has denied reports that Gov Charles Soludo is planning to defect to it’s party following the recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as National Chairman of APGA by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Also the National leadership of APGA has also dismissed the report of internal crisis occasioned by the recognition of Njoku as National Chairman.

According to the spokesman of the Social Democratic Party PDP and former candidate of the Federal House of Representatives for Awka North and South Constituency Prince Charles Ekwunife;

“There was no such meeting and Gov Charles Soludo never approach our party to become a member and there is anything like that I would have known and I have the mandate of our state Chairman Mr Vincent Chukwurah to speak on that ”

READ ALSO  Panic As Simon Ekpa Hires American Lobbying Firm To Advance Biafra Cause

“This one rumor too many and we as a party wish to urge the general public to to discountenance this report” he said.

Similarly the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara dismissed the report of internal crisis in the party over the recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as National Chairman by INEC.

“This is what you get when there is politics or election and that is the stuck in trade of the opposition parties who are apprehensive of the sure victory of our party in the coming elections in the state”

“There is nothing to fear about the charade being canvassed by Edozie Njoku because it will come to nothing and we wish to urge our members not to dance to the drum beats of those elements who are out to cause problems in our party ”

READ ALSO  Benue PDP: Sheathe Swords, I share long-standing friendship with Suswam - Ortom to supporters

Opara however stated that in no distant time the air on the status of Edozie Njoku would be clear describing him as a serial contender.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
APC, PDP, LP Boycott ANSIEC LG Poll Stakeholders Meeting As APGA Concludes Primary Elections
Next article
Gov Bala Mohammed seeks FG intervention in 5 LGA affected by flooding

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  EXCLUSIVE: Prominent Anambra Man Who Was Spotted with AK-47 at Public Function Clears the Air, Decries Rate of Insecurity in Awka

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.