SDP Denies Alleged Defection Plot Of Gov Soludo. As APGA Dismisses Internal Crisis Over Edozie Njoku

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state chapter of Social Democratic Party SDP has denied reports that Gov Charles Soludo is planning to defect to it’s party following the recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as National Chairman of APGA by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Also the National leadership of APGA has also dismissed the report of internal crisis occasioned by the recognition of Njoku as National Chairman.

According to the spokesman of the Social Democratic Party PDP and former candidate of the Federal House of Representatives for Awka North and South Constituency Prince Charles Ekwunife;

“There was no such meeting and Gov Charles Soludo never approach our party to become a member and there is anything like that I would have known and I have the mandate of our state Chairman Mr Vincent Chukwurah to speak on that ”

“This one rumor too many and we as a party wish to urge the general public to to discountenance this report” he said.

Similarly the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara dismissed the report of internal crisis in the party over the recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as National Chairman by INEC.

“This is what you get when there is politics or election and that is the stuck in trade of the opposition parties who are apprehensive of the sure victory of our party in the coming elections in the state”

“There is nothing to fear about the charade being canvassed by Edozie Njoku because it will come to nothing and we wish to urge our members not to dance to the drum beats of those elements who are out to cause problems in our party ”

Opara however stated that in no distant time the air on the status of Edozie Njoku would be clear describing him as a serial contender.