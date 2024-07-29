Young Herbalist Arrested with 11 Human Bones in Anambra (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A self-acclaimed herbalist has been arrested with no fewer than eleven human bones in Anambra State.

The suspect, identified as Ezekiel, who hails from Ezza in Ebonyi State was arrested over the weekend by security operatives in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he lives.

According to a video currently trending on social media, the security operatives raided the residence of the suspect, following a tip-off on some unusual activities observed by some residents.

The video also shows bones recovered from Ezekiel’s residence during the raid, being bones from different parts of human body.

Speaking during interrogation by the security operatives, the suspect, who claimed to be a herbalist, also confirmed that the bones are human bones, but, however, claimed that they were brought to him from the part of Ebonyi state where are ongoing communal clashes.

While noting that the bones were brought to him by a relative from the same Ebonyi, Ezekiel further revealed that he uses the bones to prepare different kinds of ‘high-quality charms’ for people, such as ‘Back-to-Sender charms’ and others.

Also in the video, one of the interrogators and member of the security team that arrested the suspect was heard warning members of the community to always make inquiries and be very cautious of the kind of persons they rent out houses to or accommodate in their apartment, as well as what their tenants do there in their house.

While commending the person who gave them the tip-off with which they embarked on the operation to arrest Ezekiel, he further urged people to always be security-conscious and voice out whenever they perceive or see any unusual or suspicious movement, as security is everybody’s business.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu also confirmed the video and further noted that the suspect was intercepted by vigilantes and police from the Neni Division, on patrol.

The Police Spokesman also revealed that the suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation, noting that further details on that will be communicated.

Watch the video below: