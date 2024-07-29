BREAKING: Anambra Gets Female FRSC Boss, As Irelewuyi Gets New Promotion

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Corps Commander Joyce Nnennaya Alexander has assumed office as the new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command.

CC Alexander officially assumed duty on Monday, July 29, following the redeployment of the former Corps Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi to Jos as the Acting Zonal Commander, Zone 4, and the redeployment of CC Alexander to Anambra as his successor.

According to a statement issued by the Ag. Sector Public Education Officer of the Command, RC Margaret Onabe, the new FRSC Boss, a female, is the 15th substantive Sector Commander the Command has got.

Continuing, she said the new Sector Commander, who hails from Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, obtained a Bachelor of Arts ( BA) degree in English and Literary Studies from the University of Calabar, Cross River State in 1989.

“CC Alexander was enlisted into the Federal Road Safety Corps in 1987 as Senior Route Commander and has progressed her way through the ranks till January 2023 when she was promoted to the rank of Corps Commander.

“She has held several positions in the Corps, notable among which include: Presenter/Producer, Road Safety Watch (an FRSC Public Enlightenment programme on NTA International Programme); Unit Commander, Lugbe, Abuja.

“She also served as

Zonal Head of Operations, Zone RS7HQ, Abuja. She was the

CC Academy (Training) RSHQ in FRSC National Headquarters Abuja, until her recent deployment as the Anambra State Sector Commander,” RC Onabe said.

According to her, CC Joyce has also attended a host of professional capacity development courses, a few of which include: Diploma Course in journalism at NTA Television College, Defensive Driving Technique Course by the American National Safety Council, among others.

“Corps Commander Alexander is renowned for her exemplary leadership and operational capability in the most demanding of circumstances. Her outstanding reputation has emerged from an ability to apply critical expertise in extremely challenging environments and demonstrates extraordinary, unwavering dedication to the safety and security of lives and property on the roads,” the statement concludes.

The immediate-past Corps Commander of the State, Irelewuyi, had recently announced his redeployment, promotion, and replacement, in a post made available to newsmen in the state, in which he also appreciated them for their support and partnership throughout his stay and service in the state.

“Good afternoon distinguished members of this forum. Our elders say twenty children cannot play together for 20 years.

“May I therefore respectfully inform the house of my redeployment from Anambra to Jos as Ag Zonal Commander, zone 4. I have handed over today and my successor is Corps Commander Joyce Alexander.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to sincerely appreciate each and every member of this forum for helping me have a successful tour of duty in Anambra State. Thank you all,” he wrote, concluding with Williams Shakespeare’s age-old quote — “If we meet again, we shall smile; if not, then, this parting is well made.