Ubah Was My Student at Okongwu, Says Ex-Anambra Governor, Mourns Late Senator, Ohaneze PG

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dame (Dr.) Virgy Etiaba has expressed shock and griefs over the death of two illustrious and prominent leaders of Igbo extraction — the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; and the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Sen. Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah — who deaths occurred within a space of two days.

Dame Etiaba, in a heartfelt tribute personally penned to the two Igbo sons, lauded and recounted their impacts, while also lamenting that their deaths have left a huge vacuum.

The first female governor in Nigeria further revealed that Late Senator Ubah was her student back then at the Okongwu Memorial Grammar School, Nnewi, also describing him as a dedicated parliamentarian and exemplary leader.

“With immense sadness and deep shock, I pay this tribute to an exemplary leader, a philanthropist, a most dedicated parliamentarian, and the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Ifeanyi was my student at the Okongwu Memorial Grammar School Nnewi and throughout his life, never forgot this fact.

“This death, most definitely, represents a significant loss to our great people of Nnewi ancient Kingdom of Anambra State, and Nigeria in general.

“A life most sadly cut short in its prime, we must take solace in the excellent way he impacted on the lives of so many uncountable beneficiaries of our people for whom the most distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah lived.

“I pray that the good Lord accommodates his soul in one of his beautiful mansions in heaven; Amen,” she wrote.

Going further, Dame Etiaba described the Late Ohaneze PG, Chief Iwuanyanwu, as a committed public servant and dedicated advocate of the Igbo cause, adding that he would be so dearly missed.

“With sadness, I write this tribute in honour of one of the best leaders of our people in my recent memory, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ‘Aha E Ji Aga Mba Ndigbo’.

“He was a committed public servant of our people, and a dedicated advocate of the Igbo cause.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was without a doubt, a pillar of sports, a philanthropist, a great Nigerian patriot who was also deep intellectually, deep in business, in politics, and a committed socialite.

“I have absolutely no doubt that his departure at this auspicious moment for our people represents a significant loss to the South East of Nigeria, and to the Nation at large,” she wrote.