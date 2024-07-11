Kaduna, Kano, Katsina Residents Cry Out Over Scarcity, High Cost of Bread

It is a tale of woes as an acute scarcity of one of Nigerians’ most popular staple foods, bread, has hit Kaduna, Katsina and Kano.

Checks revealed that the most-favoured staple was now as scarce as petrol. Whereas the commodity is hard to come by, its prices have hit the roof.

Many of the residents could no longer afford their darling food and, as such, had turned to other not-too-cheap alternatives like noodles, millet porridge, bean cake, and bread and beans, among others.

The commodity prices have also increased by 20 to 40 per cent.

Many shop owners and consumers have vehemently lamented the obnoxious development, appealing for urgent action to redress the ugly trend.

One of the bakers in Kaduna said, “It is not that we are on strike, but we have had to stop production since 1st July 2024. This unfortunate development was necessitated by the scarcity of wheat flour and its high cost, as well as sugar, oil and other additives.

“For instance, in June, we were buying a 50kg bag of flour for between N53,000 to N55,000, which has regrettably skyrocketed to between N67,000 to N70,000.”

The baker added, “How can we produce bread and also break even under this precarious situation?”

Some bread sellers and consumers in Kaduna State decried the scarcity of bread around the state metropolis, saying that it had affected their businesses and daily lives.

Haidar Basiru, a tea and bread seller, said he usually bought 100 loaves of bread, but due to the ongoing lack, he could get only 30 loaves, which had already been finished.

“The bakeries are saying they are on strike due to a hike in flour and sugar. This development has seriously affected our businesses as we usually operate in the mornings and evenings.

“But, from the look of things, we may not come out in the evening due to bread shortage. In fact, most of my colleagues operating around this axis in Kasuwan barci have not opened today,” Mr Basiru said.

Kafayat Sadiq, a provisions seller, stated that she could not get bread to stock in her shop since Tuesday, saying that her supplier complained about the high cost of flour.

Abdullahi Muhammad, a consumer, said, “I went to the shop in the morning to buy bread, which would be eaten as breakfast in my house, but unfortunately, I couldn’t get it.

”I had to buy spaghetti for the children to eat and go to school since there is no bread. I hope the issue will be resolved soon.”

A resident of Funtua, Funtua LGA in Katsina, Aliyu Idris, stated that bread prices have also increased.

He said, ”For instance, a loaf of bread that was selling for between N200 before now goes for N400. This has affected all the sizes of the bread.”

Mr Idris also stated that tea sellers and shop owners were now finding it very hard to get the commodity for sale to their customers.

A Kano resident, Haruna Salisu, corroborated the unfortunate scenarios in Kaduna and Katsina States, saying, “A loaf of bread formerly selling for N600 before now goes for N800. Also, a loaf of sliced bread that was selling for N1,200 before is now selling for N1,600.”