I Will Replace Jesus in No Distant Time, God Has Instructed Me to Do So — Pastor Claims (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has claimed that he will replace Jesus Christ in a time not quite too long.

The Ghanaian pastor announced this while addressing his congregation at the Believers Worship Centre, Ghana, where he boldly declared that he will replace Christ in the next 500 years.

According to him, the instruction to replace Jesus was divinely given to him by God Himself. He also added that the images of Jesus being seen today will be replaced with his own images.

“Listen to me, in the next 500 years, even these images of Jesus you see on calendars and other places, will be replaced with my face,” he asserted in a video of the preaching that has gone viral on the social media.

“I will replace Jesus in the next 500 years. God himself has instructed me to do so. And, it shall come to pass,” Pastor Kyei-Duah re-emphasized.

The pastor’s claims and messages were welcomed with so much pleasure by his congregation, who were seen in the video, clapping and shouting in excitement, in response to his assertion.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, however, gathered that the controversial video has sparked widespread outrage and elicited a chain of reactions and counter-reactions on social media, with many Netizens describing the pastor as blasphemous and an anti-Christ; while some others said he was speaking under the influence of the Holy Spirit.

Watch the video below:

