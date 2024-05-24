Police Arrest Man with 4 Cartons of Bullets in Anambra, Recover Another Vehicle Snatched at Gunpoint

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has recorded another milestone in its fight against crime, as the operatives intercepted a shuttle bus, and recovered two 50KG bags containing four cartons of one hundred and seventy pieces live cartridges in the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Friday.

He also revealed that the operatives, upon the receipt of the information, laid an ambush along the Porthacourt Road in Fegge, Onitsha, which made the convener flee upon sighting the Police, while the driver was arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation to guide the investigation.

The PPRO also said the police, on 23/5/2024, along Creek Road, Fegge, arrested one Mr. Kingsley Orji of Okwudo village, Mgbidi, Imo State, and recovered a stolen Lexus RX350 with Reg. No.: YAB 912 HR.

According to him, “The vehicle was reported to have been snatched at gunpoint by six armed men along Love Line Assembly, Imo State. The suspect confessed to the crime and has made useful information that is assisting in apprehending other gang members.

“To this end, the CP charged the Operatives to sustain the onslaught Operation aimed to deny criminal elements the space they enjoy in the State, and assured Ndi Anambra of the Command’s Commitment and utmost confidentiality on every information provided, saying that any information provided shall be acted upon.”