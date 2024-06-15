Kidnapper Shot Dead Near Abuja [Daily Trust]

A suspected kidnapper was shot dead while three others were arrested during a clearance operation at Chikara, a border community in Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT police commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, who disclosed this to newsmen at the command in Abuja, on Saturday, evening, said the clearance operation was carried out by operatives of the Utako divisional police headquarters led by CSP Victor O. Geoffrey.

He said the operatives who stormed the identified kidnappers hideout at Chikara forest, suddenly engaged them in gun duel.

He gave the names of the three suspected kidnappers as Mahammadu Isa, a resident of Dantata village in Abuja, Likita Idris, a native of Kogi state and Isiyaku Muhammadu, also a native of Kogi state.

“It was the sudden appearance of our men at the kidnapper’s camp at Chikara forest which borders Kogi and FCT, resulted in a gun duel. However, the bandits were overwhelmed by the firepower of the police operative, in which one of the Kidnappers by name Abdusallam Abdulkadir was killed,’ he said.

According to him, the three arrested suspected kidnappers have confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping incidents and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.

He said some exhibits which include an English pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, cutlasses, knives, and some items believed to be charms were recovered from the suspects.

The CP who said investigation is still ongoing, reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the residents of the nation’s capital.

He also called on the residents of the FCT to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting any suspicious activities through telephone on 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 0705733765.