Simon Ekpa not IPOB Member- Nnamdi Kanu told Ohanaeze at DSS Headquarters

….Special Task Force on Release of Nnamdi Kanu to Meet over Aba Invasion

Igbo Mandate Congress IMC have clarified to select clerics in Abuja that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu told Ohanaeze leaders who visited him in DSS headquarters that Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member.

The Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress , Rev Obinna Akukwe stated it while briefing sections of the clergy in Abuja on Friday, concerned over the security situation in Nigeria, killing of soldiers by IPOB members , attendant invasion of Aba by enraged soldiers and the outcome of Ohanaeze leaders visit to Nnamdi Kanu.

Rev Akukwe told the Igbo clergy that during the visit of the Igbo leaders on the 30th of May, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu told Iwuanyanwu pointedly that he does not know Simon Ekpa well.

Mazi Kanu said that “Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member. I do not know him well. He is a new entrant into the struggle.”

Going further Kanu emphasized that he is not in support of any Sit at Home in Biafraland on his behalf. He said that he has communicated it severally through his lawyers and visitors.

Nnamdi Kanu also denied the May 30th Sit at Home across Biafraland. Kanu said that he did not authorize any Sit at Home during the Biafra Day Celebrations and expressed surprise that he was not informed of the activities slated for the Remembrance Day.

Kanu also condemned the killings of soldiers at Aba .

Rev Akukwe told the clergy that the Special Task Force for the Release of Nnamdi Kanu convoked by Igbo leadership has One Archbishop, two Bishops, two Prophets, two traditional rulers in their midst, with family Members of Nnamdi Kanu and that himself and the others are working through various means to ensure a political solution, despite sabotage from some secessionists who want Nnamdi Kanu to remain in DSS custody.

He said also that the Special Task Force for the Release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu intends to parley with security chiefs on the invasion of Aba by enraged soldiers protesting the killing of their five colleagues by IPOB members, an action Nnamdi Kanu had already condemned..

Rev Obinna Akukwe is the Director Media and Publicity of the Special Task Force for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It would be recalled that Simon Ekpa formed IPOB Auto Pilot in September 2021, and his members are largely responsible for the Monday Sit at Home which had partially crippled South East economy.

In 2022, he led his faction to form Biafra Republic Government in Exile BRGIE and have variously tagged IPOB lead counsel, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor and top IPOB DOS leaders including Chika Edozien, Chinasa Nworu and Emma Powerful as saboteurs. He recently classified Mazi Nnamd Kanu’s wife, Uchechi, as a sellout in the struggle and the DOS have also claimed that he was planted by South East governors, and the presidency to sabotage the secessionist movement.

Simon Ekpa proposes the notion that armed struggle should replace political solution, losing supporters at home and winning converts abroad.