Anambra Is Very Comfortable with APGA — Nnewi South APGA Chair, Urges Masses to Embrace Party

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra have commended and passed a vote of confidence on the party’s Chairman in the local government area, Hon. Azubuike Osuchukwu.

The party faithfuls gave the commendation on Wednesday during the Executive Council Meeting of the party in the local government, following a motion for vote of confidence moved by Mr. Chima Agwucha, who is the Chairman of Utuh Ward and Chairman of the Ward Chairmen in the local government, and seconded by Chief Elochukwu Udoye, who is a former Councillor of the Amichi ward 3 and also the Public Relations Officer of the Local Government Working Committee.

The party faithfuls also commended the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who is also the National Leader of the party, for his progressive leadership of the party and development of the state down the the grassroots, while also pledging more support to him and the general leadership of the party, to the national, state and local government levels.

Earlier speaking at the well-attended meeting, the Local Government APGA Chairman, Hon. Osuchukwu, gave a highlight of the account of his stewardship as the party Chairman since his assumption of office one year ago.

Citing and making references to his 2023/2024 strategic work plan, which contains the activities and objectives to be pursued by his leadership in the administration of the party within the year under consideration, Hon. Osuchukwu attested that the party is truly progressing, judging by how far they have gone in the pursuance and realization of the activities and objectives contained in the work plan.

Among other instances, he further revealed that their intensive membership canvassing led to many new members joining the party in the local government area, including four prominent personalities; even as many others have also recently expressed interest and willingness to join.

He also recalled that the recent state-wide nomination of Transition Committee Chairman and Education Secretary was successfully carried out by Nnewi South APGA faithfuls, with that of the local government being one of the most peaceful in the entire state.

The local government party Chairman also gave an overview of the progresses of the party so far, under his watch, in such critical and crucial areas as mobilization for government, party, and social activities; strategic engagement, membership drive, reconciliation and reuniting of aggrieved members of the party, advocacy on the ongoing online registration, among others.

While also commending Governor Soludo and the national and state leaderships of the party for their exceptional and visionary leadership that has kept the party progressing, he further hailed the APGA faithfuls in Nnewi South for their support, which, he said, has been instrumental to the success stories of the party.

Giving assurance of the continuous growth of the party, Hon. Osuchukwu also seized the opportunity to call on Ndị Nnewi South and Ndị Anambra State who have not done so, to embrace APGA as their party, especially by taking advantage of the ongoing online membership registration of the party; as according to him, Anambra is APGA land and is very comfortable with the party.