Imo Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Recover Pistol 

The operatives of Shell Camp Divisional Headquarters on Thursday, June 13 apprehended a suspected armed robber, Ogochukwu Favour David while on routine patrol along Bank Road Owerri, Imo State capital.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, the operatives had sighted some hoodlums robbing a young lady and swooped on them.

He informed that the operatives arrested David while other members of his gang fled.

Okoye disclosed that on searching the suspect, one locally made pistol was recovered in his possession.

He said efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing suspects and the manufacturer of the locally-made gun.

The spokesman added that the suspect is undergoing a thorough investigation and will be arraigned in court soon.