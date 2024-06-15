8.4 C
New York
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Recover Pistol 

Crime
Imo Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Recover Pistol 
Imo Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Recover Pistol 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
 The operatives of Shell Camp Divisional Headquarters on Thursday, June 13 apprehended a suspected armed robber, Ogochukwu Favour David while on routine patrol along Bank Road Owerri, Imo State capital.
According to a statement signed by the spokesman for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, the operatives had sighted some hoodlums robbing a young lady and swooped on them.
He informed that the operatives arrested David while other members of his gang fled.
Okoye disclosed that on searching the suspect, one locally made pistol was recovered in his possession.
He said efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing suspects and the manufacturer of the locally-made gun.
The spokesman added that the suspect is undergoing a thorough investigation and will be arraigned in court soon.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How Agitation For Creation Of More States May Plunge Nigeria Into Serious Crisis
Next article
Soludo’s Government, Resolution in Making Anambra a More Prosperous Homeland — Culture Commissioner, Onyenji

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Police Commissioner Reacts, As Soludo Approves Minimum of 21 Years Imprisonment for Cultists

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports