Iwuanyanwu falls sick after visiting Nnamdi Kanu at DSS headquarters

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu had fallen sick two days after visiting leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB , Nnamdi Kanu in DSS detention center. The meeting at DSS headquarters took place on the 30th of May, while the Ohanaeze leader has been bedridden two days after till June 12th.

The Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress IMC Rev Obinna Akukwe disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a closed door meeting with leaders of the group.

He said that the sudden illness of Chief Iwuanyanwu when efforts are ongoing with the Special Task Force for the Release of Nnamdi Kanu, to move the political solution to the next level, sparks of hidden agenda.

Rev Akukwe said that it is suspicious that Ndigbo lost four Ohanaeze leaders in two years, all diagnosed of same illness.

According to Akukwe, Igbos lost President Generals of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Dr Joe Irukwu, Prof Ben Nwabueze , Dr Dozie Ikedife, Col Joe Achuzia, Professor George Obiozor, Chief Mbazulike Amechi and Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife within the space of two years.

He called for covert investigations on why top Igbo leaders are dying in quick succession, and alleged that it is an attempt to destroy all intellectual oriented Igbo leaders so that charlatans, kidnappers and ritualists will take over.

Akukwe also alleged that the late governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife,complained numerously that some persons were hired to eliminate him and some Igbo elders by use of inhalable poisonous substances. He continued to make the assertions, until a medical condition emerged which claimed his life.

Rev Akukwe said that the members of the Special Task Force for the Release of Nnamdi Kanu will visit Chief Iwuanyanwu on Monday, to pray for him, if the situation does not improve.

Akukwe also stated that Igbo Mandate Congress have obtained the medical records of some of the demised Ohanaeze leaders through covert means, and will assemble medical and biological experts for thorough investigations to ensure that there is no systematic elimination of bold and fearless Igbo leaders.