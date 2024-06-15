How Agitation For Creation Of More States May Plunge Nigeria Into Serious Crisis

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo State, Prof F.C Dike, has expressed concern over the current agitation for the creation of more states in the country, pointing out that the exercise, if not properly handled, may plunge the country into very serious problem.

Prof Dike, who stated this recently, said, “I am worried about the upheaval that may overwhelm the Ibo nation as a result of the agitation for state creation. I am all for it, but my fear from it now is that Ibos are behaving like the proverbial tortoise that was in a pit for hours and was not agitated until the last minutes when his rescue efforts were succeeding he then started screaming, ‘let me out, the excrement here is overwhelming me.

“Ibos endured all the persecutions, denials, and insults of the last and indeed other regimes culminating in the disaster of the last General Election. There is now a bill before the National Assembly, which to my mind will get us out of the grip of our sworn enemies, and instead of embracing it, we are becoming restive.

“I believe those agitating for states are aware of the Bill before Parliament on the amendment of Decree 24 of 1999, which in essence is focused on the schedule containing the aberration called the 1999 Constitution”.

Continuing, the Nwangele Local Government Area born erudite Professor of Law, said, “To my mind, I humbly submit that a reading of this Bill will show that arguably, at least, it is the most far-reaching restructuring of Nigeria since its existence, beginning from under colonial rule to today. Our late Vice President Alex Ekwueme gave us 6 geopolitical zones, which are now engraved in the Constitution, and our brilliant departed son, Prof Ben Nwabueze ingeniously by bold legal interpretation confirmed that Decrees being same as Act of Parliament Decree 24 of 1999 can be amended and the Schedule containing the so called Constitution substituted.

“My take on these is that our people should focus on this bill now before Parliament and get the whole damn thing through as soon as possible.

“The Bill provided for mergers, demergers, etc, which I strongly believe is easier than what is in the present Constitution.

I humbly believe that the issue of state creation as presently constituted will be so divisive that our divide and rule enemies will, as usual, infiltrate our shameless quislings to our detriment

This is my humble view, and I pray the indulgence of those opposed to assure me that it is not either or, or neither, nor argument between the two goals.

Ibos say; “Ocho abuo, otuh ga akwa ya” and “anaha achi ukwu abuo awu ogwe.” This is the wisdom of our ancestors. My understanding and instinct tell me that the restructured 6 geopolitical zones are the basis for the Ibo spirit of live and let live in Nigeria. Those who believe they are not with us can easily go and make their alliances and stop their irritations”.