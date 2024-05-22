Imo: Ikeduru Constituents Move To Recall Weakling Legislator, Leo Iheoha

From Joshua Chibuzom

In a decisive action, the Ikeduru for Good Governance (IGG), under the leadership of Comrade Emeka Anyanwu, has initiated a call for the urgent recall of Hon. JohnLeoba Iheoha, the representative of the Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA).

Expressing profound dissatisfaction through its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Johnbosco Osuoha, the group highlighted Iheoha’s failure to move any motion or sponsor a bill during his first year in office, labeling his performance as woefully inadequate.

Addressing the press in Owerri, Osuoha lamented that Iheoha’s inactivity has severely stunted the progress of the constituency.

He underscored that the IGG’s mandate includes the rigorous monitoring and evaluation of elected and appointed officials within the Local Government Area.

“It is both shameful and regrettable that Hon. JohnLeoba Iheoha, a member of the Imo Assembly, has neither moved a motion nor sponsored a bill within his inaugural year.

The 10th House Assembly was inaugurated on June 16, 2023, and while other legislators are actively contributing, our representative remains passive,” Osuoha remarked.

The group has meticulously monitored Iheoha and other representatives from Ikeduru, deploying strategically placed personnel to execute this civic responsibility.

Unfortunately, Iheoha’s performance was deemed “abysmally below average.” Osuoha questioned whether Iheoha understood his legislative duties, noting his lack of participation and vibrancy in Assembly proceedings.

“He merely supports motions moved by his colleagues,” he added.

Osuoha drew attention to the disparity between Iheoha and his younger, more proactive colleagues. Despite being of similar age, Iheoha fails to match their legislative productivity.

He has remained silent on critical issues such as the deplorable state of rural roads and inadequate public healthcare services, which significantly affect Ikeduru constituents.

“The Ikeduru constituency lacks essential amenities such as functional commercial banks, good roads, higher education institutions, and a viable timber and allied market.

Yet, our representative has not addressed these issues or brought them to the governor’s attention.

JohnLeoba is incompetent and should be recalled immediately,” Osuoha declared.

The IGG urges all concerned residents of Ikeduru to support the recall of Hon. JohnLeoba Iheoha from the Imo State House of Assembly due to his evident incompetence and inaction.

The group also calls on the All Progressive Congress, both at the Ikeduru and state levels, to expedite the recall process without further delay.