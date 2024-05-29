First Anniversary: Tinubu leading from the front, Says Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the successful completion of his first year in office commending him for leading from the front by taking tough decisions to rejig the nation.

Akpabio in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh in commemoration of the President Tinubu’s first year anniversary said the policy direction of the APC led government under the guidance of President Tinubu were aimed at repositioning the country and not to punish the people.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the Senate and indeed the 10th National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of his first year in office.

“Mr. President, I must commend you for being a courageous and bold leader, who leads from the front and does not shy away from taking responsibility. In the last one year, you have taken very tough decisions, some of which are painful but necessary and would soon translate into long term benefits for the citizenry. Your actions and policies have clearly shown that you were prepared for leadership and have the wherewithal to transform the nation into an enclave for good governance and enduring development”.

According to the Senate President, Tinubu has in the last one year exuded ingenuity and high level of intelligence in solving the multifarious challenges militating against the nation singling out the reforms in the economic and security sector as well as the nation’s foreign policy thrust.

“I acknowledged the milestone achieved in the fight against insecurity, the removal of petroleum subsidy and the economic reforms, particularly at the Central Bank of Nigeria and other key agencies, the commitment to reposition the forex market, which are gradually pointing towards economic recovery and growth.

“In the educational sector, the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) and other interventions in schools at all levels stand this administration out. The prioritization of staff welfare, driving towards a truly living wage and attainment of industrial harmony, an elaborate social welfare programme and respect for the citizenry by listening to their cries in implementing some of the policies have endeared Mr. President to the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

“The mutual understanding and cooperation that has existed between the Executive and the Legislature is also a signal that you are prepared to go places. The National Assembly in national interest is willing to continue to collaborate with the Executive under your tutelage to advance the cause of our democracy and give Nigerians value for their votes. No doubt, times are hard but it is for good as the president has shown commitment and is making deliberate efforts to make life enjoyable for every Nigerian.

“As you step into the second year of your tenure, I pray for continued wisdom and excellent health for you; better commitment from your team and the support and understanding of Nigerians to enable you lead the country back to its enviable place in the comity of nations.

“On our part, the National Assembly will continue to support programmes and policies of your administration that will bring succour to the populace and make life better for the citizenry,” he said.