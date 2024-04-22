8.4 C
Nigerian Man Dies During Surgery After His Wife Took Him to Indian Hospital for Snoring Too Much

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian man has reportedly died while undergoing surgery that “would make him to stop snoring too much”.

A popular Nigerian actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu disclosed this in a post on his social media handle, where he also revealed that it was the wife of the man that compelled him to go for the said surgery, as his snoring had been disturbing her sleep every night.

According to the actor, despite being advised against that move, by friends who pleaded the wife to manage her man the way he is and endure his snoring since she also has her own special room in the house apart from the bedroom she shares periodically with the husband; the woman however still insisted that the husband must undergo the surgery, since the snoring problem was something that could be medically corrected.

“She didn’t listen; because she felt his husband’s boys can still smuggle babes to him under her nose. She compelled the man to embrace the surgery and they went to India for it,” he said.

However, the man sadly died in the process of the surgery, and will soon be returned to Nigeria as a corpse.

“He is being returned a corpse. He didn’t survive the surgery. Who killed him?” Actor Ugezu asked his fans.

