Troops Burst Kidnappers’ Den Apprehend 3 Suspects And Rescue Victim In Taraba State

In a swift and successful operation by the Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army have demolished a kidnappers’ den, rescued a victim, and apprehended three suspected kidnappers in Taraba State.

In a statement by the Nigerian Army The operation, took place at Kofa Adamu village of Takum Local Government Area, resulted in the safe release of a victim held captive by the criminals.

It added that Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities and hideout of suspected kidnappers who abducted Mr. Hussein Adamu on March 26, 2024, in Kofa Adamu village and demanded a ransom of 2 million Naira, troops from the 93 Battalion/Sub-Sect 3A OPWS swiftly moved in and cordoned off the area and eventually rescued the victim.

Furthermore, three suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction were arrested during the operation.