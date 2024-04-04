8.4 C
Rivers Crisis: Fubara’s Plot To Procure Interim Order To Declare State Assembly Illegal Uncovered

Politics
Rivers State Assembly To Impeach Gov. Fubara For Running State Without Approved Budget
Gov Fubara

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has alleged that the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is plotting to procure interim orders to declare the state House of Assembly illegal.

Also, the state’s main opposition party said Fubara’s outburst on Wednesday while addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees in Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital; was drumming war and disrespect for President Bola Tinubu.

The State APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, disclosed this during a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Fubara, while referring to his detractors in the political crisis in the state, had said, “If you dare me, I will surprise you.”

The governor also urged members of the NULGE in the state to prepare and brace up, saying, “The next phase is fire for fire.”

But in a swift reaction, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Joseph Johnson, said there was no truth in the claims of the APC chairman.

Johnson stated, “There is nothing like that. They are afraid because they know their fall is near.

“Rivers people spoke yesterday through the NULGE, and that organic love expressed threw the camp of the factional acting APC chairman into this feverish situation.”

