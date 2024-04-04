Imo: Top Government Official, Director Of Accounts Fingered, As Sex Scandal Rocks Homeland Security Ministry

A civil servant in Imo State identified as Miss Durueke Moudline Chika according to a report, has headed to court to seek redress for being stopped from coming to work, and her salaries withheld.

The report reveals that Miss Durueke, has written through her Lawyer J I Okoro & Associates and addressed to Imo State Head of Service but copied to Perm Sec Ministry of Finance and Ag Perm Sec Ministry of Homeland and Vigilante Affairs, urging them to look into her case.

The justice seeking civil servant alleged that she is being persecuted because she refused sex proposal made to her by a Senior Government Official whose name is yet to be revealed.

She further alleged that the Director of Accounts in the Ministry, Mr Christian Chukwuma Osuagwu has frustrated her time in the office because she refused to oblige to his sex proposal.

According to the report, Durueke alleged that the Director since she refused to agree to his love proposals has made life unbearable for her to the extent of trying to coarse other Senior Government Officials to help him facilitate her sack from service.

As at the time of filing this report, the Head Of Service is yet to react to the Allegations.

However, every effort made to reach the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry Of Homeland Security and the head of service of Imo State was proofed abortive.