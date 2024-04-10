8.4 C
Ohanaeze President, Iwuanyanwu Wades Into Rtd Army Gen. Ogunewe/AA Chairman's Case

Ohanaeze President, Iwuanyanwu Wades Into Rtd Army Gen. Ogunewe/AA Chairman's Case
The ongoing legal battle between the 2023 Governorship Candidate of Action Alliance, AA in Imo State, Jack Lincoln Ogunewe and the state Chairman of the party, Ifeanyi Okponwa-Eze may soon wind up.

Reason: The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has opted to intervene in the matter.

The PG’s decision to resolve the rift followed plea by the state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC for him to wade into the matter with a view to resolving it out of court.

IPAC led by its state Chairman Ichie Levi Ekeh paid a courtesy visit to Chief Iwuanyanwu at his Glass House office in Owerri on Tuesday, April 9 pleading with him to help in finding a political solution to the impasse.

Chief Iwuanyanwu accepted to reach out to Ogunewe, a retired general of the Nigerian Army.

He emphasized the need for the Igbo to learn to forgive one another and to settle their grievances outside the purview of the public.

He expressed happiness that IPAC brought the matter to him, stating that there was no need for Ndigbo to fight one another.

He described the matter as a mere political tongue-lashing that should not be taken too far.

