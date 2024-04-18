Hardship: POWA President put smile on widows, PWDs with empowerment items in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has empowered over 100 widow’s of it’s members and people with disabilities (PWDs) with different empowerment items in Bauchi.

The Beneficiaries of the empowerment packages were drawn from widows of deceased officers and personnel, less privileged members of POWA and some People with Disability PWDs within and outside the police community across 20 local government area council in the state.

Speaking during the distribution of the items at the Police Training School (PTS) in Yelwa training ground in Bauchi, the National President of POWA Dr. (Mrs.) Elizabeth Egbetokun said that through POWA’s educational and empowerment initiatives, the Association is determined to provide it’s members with necessary skills and tools to enable the women thrive to prosperity.

The POWA President particularly commended the perseverance and resilience of the wives of deceased officers and personnel that died in service, whom she described as beacons of hope to others.

Mrs. Egbetokun then urged the women to stand firm in unity and also support one another at all times.

In a goodwill message, the State First Lady Hajiya (Dr.) Aisha Bala Mohammed commended the POWA President for her unwavering commitment and dedication to supporting the widows of the fallen heroes.

Ably represented by the wife of the Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Hajiya Asma’u Mohammed Auwal, the Bauchi First Lady said that the empowerment programs initiated by Mrs. Egbetokun was a clear demonstration of her unwavering commitment to the well-being of widows of Police Officers.

She stressed that the empowerment will not only support them, but also uplift the entire community as it promotes self-sufficiency and economic growth.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, Bauchi State Chairperson of POWA, Hajiya Binta Auwal Musa said that POWA, at the State level have made significant progress aimed at improving membership drive and provision of socioeconomic support to State POWA members and their wards.

Hajiya Musa also disclosed that the State Chapter of POWA is currently building a dispensary at one of the barracks, with the support of the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police (CP) Auwal Musa.

Our correspondent reports that items distributed to the beneficiaries include: sowing machines, hair saloon driers, freezers, food items, wheelchairs for PWDs and other empowerment items.