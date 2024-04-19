8.4 C
Federal High Court dismisses Ganduje’s suspension as APC member

Politics
A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, has dismissed the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, by some leaders of the party in Ganduje Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Kano.

The ruling came on Wednesday after Dr. Ganduje filed an ex parte motion seeking to enforce his fundamental right to fair hearing.

The respondents in the application are the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and nine other individuals.

Our Correspondent reports that on April 16, APC executives in Ganduje ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Kano, suspended Ganduje over alleged corruption.

I a swift reaction, the State Working Committee of the APC in Kano nullified the suspension and placed sanction on the Ward Executives.

However, Justice Usman Na’Abba of a Kano High Court, upheld Ganduje’s suspension.

But in the ex parte order delivered on Wednesday by the Federal High Court and made available to journalists on Thursday, A.M Liman, a judge of the Federal High Court in Kano said the purported suspension should not be implemented until the case is heard and determined.

Justice Liman said: “”That all the Respondents, their servants, agents or privies are hereby restrained from Implementing and/or giving effect to the purported decision reached during the purported emergency meeting of the alleged Executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, held at Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa Local.

“That all the parties are hereby mandated to maintain status quo before the purported emergency meeting of the alleged executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, and to stay action in respect of this matter pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.”

