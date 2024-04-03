Families Of Murdered Victims Denounce Claim Of Peace In Imo Oil Community

From special correspondent

The families of individuals brutally murdered by bandits in the terror-stricken Orsu-Obodo Community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, have voiced their dismay at the assertions made by certain prominent leaders regarding the peace and security situation in their immediate environment.

In the wake of reports from media publication, titled “Orsu-Obodo: The Silent Suffering Amidst Unprecedented Insecurity,” which vividly highlight the pervasive insecurity engulfing the Orsu-Obodo community in Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State, a spokesperson aligned with one of the community’s leaders, purportedly loyal to the Lawmaker, has refuted the claims of unrest. This spokesperson boldly declared that the community remains peaceful, urging the public to disregard any reports suggesting otherwise.

However, in a sharp rebuttal to these assertions, the families of victims who have fallen prey to the brutalities inflicted by bandits in Orsu-Obodo have come forward.

They adamantly reject the portrayal of peace painted by these figures, labeling them as “faceless elements.” These families have launched a scathing indictment against the perceived complacency of their leaders in addressing the escalating crisis plaguing their community.

With a heavy heart and unwavering determination, the families have compiled a list of the names of their loved ones who have tragically lost their lives amidst the turmoil gripping Orsu-Obodo. Among the fallen young men are Chijekwu Ochije (aka Ajagala), Okike Chukwudi (aka Moral), Uche Oshimiri, Chibuike Akuegbonwu, Shaggi Onwanibe, Ogechi Nwabueze (aka Barry), Ugochi Nwabueze (aka Radical), Chima Ogbonna (aka Pastor), Kelechi Eneberi (aka Kelechi Kawawa), Jeremiah Nwashinne, Maduagwu from waterside, and Natu Nwabueze.

Their voices echo with urgency and despair as they call upon the government for immediate intervention. The families passionately plead for the state authorities to take decisive action to quell the unprecedented insecurity ravaging their community.

They implore the Commissioner of Police to swiftly mobilize resources and personnel to restore law and order in Orsu-Obodo before more lives are needlessly lost to the brutality of banditry.

In their collective grief and outrage, the families of the murdered victims stand united, demanding justice and accountability from those entrusted with ensuring the safety and well-being of their community. Their resolve remains unshakeable as they continue to seek solace and redress for the irreparable losses inflicted upon them. It is now incumbent upon the government and all stakeholders to heed their call for action and usher in a new era of peace and security for Orsu-Obodo and its residents.