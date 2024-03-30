8.4 C
You’re Doing Well As My Successor — Buhari Tells Tinubu, Assures Him of Constant Prayer

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Former Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, hailed the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led administration of his successor, President Bola Tinubu for the “various achievements so far recorded in piloting the affairs of the country.”

According to Buhari’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, the former President conveyed the message to President Tinubu when he contacted to personally wish him a happy 72nd birthday.

Shehu said, Buhari, in the course of the conversation with President Tinubu, also reassured his full commitment to the success of the APC administration under him (Tinubu).

“In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and wellbeing are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements,” Shehu noted in the statement.

