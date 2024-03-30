8.4 C
New York
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Bombs, Foodstuffs, Others Recovered, As Joint Security Raids, Destroys More Camps of Gunmen in Anambra

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A Police-Led Joint Security Force in Anambra State has, again, raided and destroyed more camps and hideouts of gunmen operating in different parts of the State.

The raid and consequent destruction of the camps and hideouts located at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State, was in pursuance of a marching order by the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, and came barely two days after armed hoodlums attacked some police stations in the State.

The Joint Security Force had earlier similarly raided and destroyed two of such camps in Ogbunka, and Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area of the State, in line with CP Adeoye’s order for them to identify and destroy any camp being used by insurgents to launch attacks within the Command.

READ ALSO  Nigeria Government Declares Simon Ekpa, Chika Edozie, 95 Others Wanted 

According to a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the recent raid was carried out in Ogbunka forests on Friday, March 29, where he said the Joint Security Force found scattered camps of the insurgents.

He further added that the cowardly criminals fled in the face of the onslaught, while different exhibits and incriminating items were recovered at the camps.

The statement partly read: “Six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) already primed for attacks and two Walkie Talkies were recovered from the Camps.

“Also recovered were substantial food and groceries supply. All the camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the insurgents bases for launching attacks.

“The raid on the forests in search of insurgents and their camps is still ongoing with a view to eliminating the terrorists; rescuing abducted victims; recovering firearms and stolen vehicles in their possession.

READ ALSO  Imo Man Banished, Ancestral House Razed Over Involvement With IPOB, Homosexuality

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police sends warm greetings to Ndi Anambra at Easter. He prays that the Peace of Christ which passeth all understanding reigns across the length and breadth of the State. He wishes to assure Ndi Anambra that the Police Command under his watch will continue to serve the people selflessly despite the risks involved.

“He urged all citizens to cooperate with the Police in identifying hideouts of insurgents seeking to destabilize the State and truncating development. He assured that the Police will jealously protect the sources of its information to protect informers from harm.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Abuja Court Remands Serving Senator In Prison Over NYSC Certificate Forgery
Next article
You’re Doing Well As My Successor — Buhari Tells Tinubu, Assures Him of Constant Prayer
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo Man Banished, Ancestral House Razed Over Involvement With IPOB, Homosexuality

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.