Bombs, Foodstuffs, Others Recovered, As Joint Security Raids, Destroys More Camps of Gunmen in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A Police-Led Joint Security Force in Anambra State has, again, raided and destroyed more camps and hideouts of gunmen operating in different parts of the State.

The raid and consequent destruction of the camps and hideouts located at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State, was in pursuance of a marching order by the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, and came barely two days after armed hoodlums attacked some police stations in the State.

The Joint Security Force had earlier similarly raided and destroyed two of such camps in Ogbunka, and Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area of the State, in line with CP Adeoye’s order for them to identify and destroy any camp being used by insurgents to launch attacks within the Command.

According to a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the recent raid was carried out in Ogbunka forests on Friday, March 29, where he said the Joint Security Force found scattered camps of the insurgents.

He further added that the cowardly criminals fled in the face of the onslaught, while different exhibits and incriminating items were recovered at the camps.

The statement partly read: “Six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) already primed for attacks and two Walkie Talkies were recovered from the Camps.

“Also recovered were substantial food and groceries supply. All the camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the insurgents bases for launching attacks.

“The raid on the forests in search of insurgents and their camps is still ongoing with a view to eliminating the terrorists; rescuing abducted victims; recovering firearms and stolen vehicles in their possession.

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police sends warm greetings to Ndi Anambra at Easter. He prays that the Peace of Christ which passeth all understanding reigns across the length and breadth of the State. He wishes to assure Ndi Anambra that the Police Command under his watch will continue to serve the people selflessly despite the risks involved.

“He urged all citizens to cooperate with the Police in identifying hideouts of insurgents seeking to destabilize the State and truncating development. He assured that the Police will jealously protect the sources of its information to protect informers from harm.”