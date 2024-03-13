Why I am not afraid of death – Oluremi Tinubu

From Ahmad SAKA , Bauchi

The Wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Senator Oluremi Tinubu has explained that she is not afraid to die after she spent over 60 years on earth.

In her speech before the Emir of Bauchi in his Palace, the First Lady said she was not afraid to die.

“after reaching 60 years of age on earth, she shouldn’t be afraid of death.

She said: “I want to thank His Excellency (Bauchi Governor), he keeps assuring me that I am safe but I want to say that I am too old to be afraid. If God has granted me over 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death.

“I thank God that you encouraged me to come. Nigeria belongs to all of us and this is the time for us to unite more than ever before.

She solicited for continuevPrayers to peace and stability of the country , and asked for special for our leaders to succeed.

Mrs Tinubu told the emir that she was in Bauchi to commission ICT Project and High Tech School in Bauchi.

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in his opening remarks apologised to wife of the President over threat to her life by a citizen to her life, which he described it as a national embarrassment.

He commended the president wife whom he described as a fearless mother of the nation , courageous woman who has the interest of the country at heart despite threat to her life.

Governor said what she is doing is so monumental through her Renewed hope initiatives projects.

Governor Bala didnt mention the name ofanybody that issued death threat to Tunubus wife said it is a national embarrassment that someone from his State would threaten the wife of the President.

He therefore, apologized to her over the incident even as he vowed that the person will not be spared but will be dealt with appropriately.

Governor Bala said: “Your Excellency, you have distinguished yourself not only as a distinguished Senator but as a politician that has opened the new frontier of politics and politicking. Your renewed hope is being given as hope because you have set aside all the differences of politics and partisanship.

“And of course, I am aware of some of the challenges and threats to your life and person by somebody from this State. I was so disappointed and frustrated, but you made my day as a courageous mother, you decided to come to Bauchi.

“Your Royal Highness, this distinguished lady has shown that Nigeria is really working and that Nigeria is one and nobody can play politics with our lives. We are very grateful, your life is more important to us than our own lives, nothing will happen to you.”

He vowed that, “and that renegade, we will deal with him and Allah deal with him, by the grace of God. On behalf of their Royal Highnesses and the people of Bauchi, we apologize for that national embarrassment, it will not happen again.”

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, dispelled insinuations that Bauchi was not a peaceful State.

He described her visit to the State as a powerful symbol of the peace and progress of Bauchi State.

“I’ll like to use this opportunity to dispel any misconception about insecurity in Bauchi State. Our State is and has always been a State of peace and harmony.

“Our people are known for their tolerance and understanding, mutual respect and cooperation. Isolated incidents do not define us. We are resilient people and we are committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property of residents and visitors alike,” he said.

The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu commended the first lady for the visit which shows the respect she has for thr traditional Institutions and their subjects

During the visit , the irst Lady Oluremi Tinubu inaugurated crucial ICT and educational facilities today in Bauchi, including a community IT Center at Yan Doka Road by NITDA and an Alternative High School For Girls supported by UBEC at Federal Low-Cost. Senator Tinubu emphasized her commitment to enhancing women and girls’ access to ICT for improved digital skills. She pledged to establish more ICT centers nationwide through her Renewed Hope Initiative, aiming to empower communities.