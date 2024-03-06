Gov Mohammed salutes former President Obasanjo @ 87

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has extended his warmest felicitations and best wishes to the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR on the auspicious occasion of his 87th birthday anniversary.
The Governor said, throughout the years, the visionary leadership of Chief Obasanjo has guided Nigeria through both triumphs and challenges, with an unwavering resolve to uphold the principles of democracy, unity and progress.
“ Your distinguished military career to your transformation tenure as president of Nigeria, have consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the advancement of our great nation and the betterment of our people “ the governor said .
The governor prayed for the continued good health, happiness, prosperity of the former president in the years ahead as well as his long lasting legacy to continue to inspire and uplift all Nigerians as we strive towards a brighter and more prosperous future.