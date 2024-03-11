Obasanjo leads investors to Angola …meets with President Lourenco in Luanda

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has met with the President of Angola on a trade mission with oil refineries, hydro power, pharmaceuticals and agriculture as areas of interest.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo led Nigerian investors under the aegis of the Angola Nigeria Business Council on the visit at the weekend.

Obasanjo in a closed-door meeting with the Angola President, Joao Lourenco, hinted that key areas of investment, including oil refineries, hydro power projects, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and more were dicussed.

The former Nigerian President also met with Chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, Armando Manuel, to explore possible joint investments between the two nations.

President Obasanjo also had a meeting with the former Prime Minister of Angola, Lopo Nascimento, to discuss investment opportunities and shared history between the two countries, particularly in light of Nigeria’s aid to Angola as a Frontline State in 1976, when President Obasanjo was the Military Head of State of Nigeria and Nascimento was the Prime Minister of Angola.

President of Angola Nigeria Business Council, Arch. Mrs Fifi Ejindu, said the Business Council serves as a driver for advancing economic cooperation with the private sector of both Countries taking the lead, stressing, “we can do great things when we stand together”.

Ejindu also met with The Vice President of the Republic of Angola, Esparanca da Costa, hinting that her “meeting comprehensively covered essential topics, fostering a dynamic and productive exchange of

strategies to enhance economic cooperation and bilateral relations between Angola and Nigeria”.

The President of the Council explained that Obasanjo’s involvement in the visit to Angola became necessary “because of his envious positive popularity in Angola and he is being looked upon to facilitate and attract investors from Nigeria to Angola and vice-versa.”

The Special Envoy to former President Obasanjo, Amb. ‘Leke Adebiyi, said “the visit was deemed productive and successful, as all parties expressed a keen interest in pursuing joint business ventures between investors from both Nigeria and Angola.

“This effort aligns with the vision of fostering stronger economic ties, creating viable investment opportunities, and promoting mutually beneficial partnerships between the two nations.”

Adebiyi added that, “the visit serves as a promising development in the ongoing efforts to bolster economic cooperation and trade relations, with the aim of harnessing the potential for growth and prosperity in both Nigeria and Angola.

“As our nations continue to explore new avenues for collaboration and investment, a brighter and more prosperous future awaits both Nigerian and Angolan citizens,” concluding, “we look forward to the continued partnership and shared success in the realm of investment and economic development,” Adebiyi said.

The delegation included the President of Angola Nigeria Business Council, Arch. Mrs Fifi Ejindu, Angola’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Jose Zau, the Executive member of Angola Nigeria Business Council/Special Envoy to former President, Ambassador ‘Leke Adebiyi.