Joint Security Force Combs Anambra Bushes, Recover Pregnant Gun

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A team of joint security, comprising the police and local vigilante in Anambra State, has recovered an AK-47 riffle with double magazines loaded with 50 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition in a bush in the State.

This is coming barely three days after the joint security force also intercepted a gang of kidnappers along the Amagu-Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of the State, from which they rescued four kidnap victims.

It was during the continuation of the search for the kidnappers who escaped into the nearby bushes that day during the shootout with the gallant officers, that the security team discovered and recovered the heavily-pregnant arm.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen on Monday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, said the weapon was promptly rendered safe and taken into custody for further investigation.

The Commissioner also praised the diligence of the Joint Team, promising to reward it for its commitment to public safety.

“Meanwhile, the Command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Awkuzu has taken over the case for proper investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police.

“The Commander of the Unit has assured that it would leave no stone unturned until the kidnap suspects are brought to justice.

“Meanwhile, the four male victims rescued from the kidnappers last Friday have all been re-united with their joyous families,” the statement concluded.