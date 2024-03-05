8.4 C
Senate Sitting Interrupted As Blackout Hits National Assembly Complex

Senators, on Tuesday, experienced a blackout as they waited for electricity to be restored to the National Assembly complex before the commencement of sitting.

A video revealing the red chamber in partial darkness circulated on social media, drawing reactions from netizens.

According to Channels TV, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, later commenced plenary after power was restored some minutes later.

Akpabio apologised for the outage and the heat in the Chamber, disclosing that about nine offices still experienced outage as work was ongoing to rectify the situation.

Commenting about the video on X, a user, #sweetheartadecx, wrote, “Breakfast na National cake. They should also feel what Nigerians are passing through.”

Another user, #KinginglyGeorge wrote, “#aedcelectricity if they haven’t paid their bills do not restore anything… they should go home.”

