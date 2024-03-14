One Killed, Vehicle Vandalized, As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi LG Council Chairman

Unknown gunmen in their numbers have attacked the hotel of the Ohaukwu LGA council chairman, Mr Ikechukwu Odono and allegedly set ablaze some cars and some sections of the hotel.

It was gathered that the unknown gunmen invaded the chairman’s hotel located near Ezzangbo junction on Sunday night, and was shooting sporadically till 5:00am Monday.

According to report, one person whose name is yet to be identified at the time of filing this report was allegedly shot dead during the attack.

When contacted for reaction, the Chairman, Odono who was in shock and pains over the incident, declined to speak on the attack.

According to him: “I don’t want to speak to the press now, on this incident” he stated.

The Ebonyi State Police Command’s spokesperson DSP Joshua Ukandu, who reacted to the incident confirmed the attack of the chairman’s hotel by the unknown gunmen.

He noted that one person was shot dead and some cars set ablaze.