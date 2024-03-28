Police Impede Gunmen Attack on Anambra Police Station, Local Govt Headquarters

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Some yet-to-be-identified armed hoodlums have been resisted from exerting mayhem on a police formation in Anambra State and against the officers of the Command attached to the station.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this while reacting to the foiled invasion of Neni Divisional Police Headquarters, in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State.

This reporter gathered that heavily-armed hoodlums, in their numbers, stormed the environs of the Neni Divisional Police Headquarters in the early hours of Thursday in attempt to attack it. The hoodlums, however, were said to have eventually thrown some improvised explosive devices into the facility after several unsuccessful attempts to invade the station.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Thursday, the Spokesperson for the State’s Police Command, SP Tochukwu, said the hoodlums only succeeded in throwing IEDs into the station.

He dismissed the speculations of abduction of some officers by the gunmen, maintaining that no police officers or arms were taken away from the station by the hoodlums.

“No life was lost, no policeman was whisked away, and no arm was taken away. Instead, the hoodlums threw IEDs into the police facility which torched part of the building.

“Our operatives’ gallantry resisted the attackers which made them flee. Operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated, please,” he said.

While it was gathered that the hoodlums’ attack also extended to some parts of the Anaocha Local Government Secretariat; the extent of the damages caused by the attack is yet to be ascertained.