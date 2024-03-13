8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Search
Subscribe

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Inaugurates ICT Center, Schools in Bauchi

N/East
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Inaugurates ICT Center, Schools in Bauchi
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Inaugurates ICT Center, Schools in Bauchi

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairperson Renewed Hope Initiative Senator Oluremi Tinubu has Inaugurated some ICT and education facilities in Bauchi State Capital.

The projects include a community IT Center constructed by the National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA at Yan Doka Road and Alternative High School For Girls supported by Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC located at Federal low-cost.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Inaugurates ICT Center, Schools in Bauchi
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Inaugurates ICT Center, Schools in Bauchi

At the inauguration ceremony, the First Lady expressed commitment to ensuring women and girls have better access to ICT facilities to improve their digital skills.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu who urged the targeted beneficiaries to take full advantage of the projects assured to establish more ICT centers across the country under her Renewed Hope Initiative.

READ ALSO  Wellbeing of Employees is sacrosanct in my government - Gov Mohammed

Also Speaking, the State Governor Bala Mohammed who appreciated the First Lady for including Bauchi among the states benefiting from her laudable initiative noted that the gesture would go along way in complementing the effort of his administration.

He also expressed the state’s readiness to partner NITDA and the Federal Government towards providing more empowerment opportunity for Women, Children and Vulnerable groups in the society.

247 Ureports learnt that the community ICT center at Yandoka Road was named after the former President of the Court of Appeal Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
We’re doing an average of 10km roads per month – Soludo
Next article
Budget Padding: Gov Bala Mohammed hails Senator Ningi courage by standing for truth 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Adolescent Girls rights under threat worldwide, says UNICEF

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.