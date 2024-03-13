First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Inaugurates ICT Center, Schools in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The projects include a community IT Center constructed by the National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA at Yan Doka Road and Alternative High School For Girls supported by Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC located at Federal low-cost.

The First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairperson Renewed Hope Initiative Senator Oluremi Tinubu has Inaugurated some ICT and education facilities in Bauchi State Capital.

At the inauguration ceremony, the First Lady expressed commitment to ensuring women and girls have better access to ICT facilities to improve their digital skills.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu who urged the targeted beneficiaries to take full advantage of the projects assured to establish more ICT centers across the country under her Renewed Hope Initiative.

Also Speaking, the State Governor Bala Mohammed who appreciated the First Lady for including Bauchi among the states benefiting from her laudable initiative noted that the gesture would go along way in complementing the effort of his administration.

He also expressed the state’s readiness to partner NITDA and the Federal Government towards providing more empowerment opportunity for Women, Children and Vulnerable groups in the society.

247 Ureports learnt that the community ICT center at Yandoka Road was named after the former President of the Court of Appeal Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa.