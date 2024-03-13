8.4 C
Budget Padding: Gov Bala Mohammed hails Senator Ningi courage by standing for truth 

Gov Bala Mohammed

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has hailed Senator Abdul Ningi by standing for the truth over the budget padding controversial in the red chamber of the senate.
Accordingly, pledged his continues support to the suspended Senator in whatever he is doing in representing the state.
Mohammed made the statement at a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting holds at the New Exco Chamber of the Government House, Wednesday in Bauchi, expressed his sadnessed over suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi from senate.
According to the governor, said “yesterday its was a double swords, I’was very sad, the senate suspended one of our best from Bauchi for saying the truth and for standing to be the beacon of truth Senator Abdul Ningi, equally, l’ ll meet and discuss to see what we can do to help him privately. Because l support him in whatever he’s doing. That’s face of the opposition especially if what he’s saying is the truth.
“we’ll make investigation to fine out, I’m not to quick to go to the media but stanly he has shown courage, he has shown that he’s from Bauchi and we have to be with him”, Mohammed said.
Recall that Senator Abdul Ningi who is representing Bauchi central zone and Chairman of the Northern Senator Forum was been suspended due to the contravesy of Budget Pading by the Senate during yesterday’s plenary season for 3 months without any involvement into the senate activities.
Our correspondent also reports that the suspension has generated a lot of comments from within and outside among the party supporters as well as oppositional patties in the state.

