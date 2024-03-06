Abubakar, Jamilu bounce back as Speaker, Deputy Bauchi Assembly 

The former Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman and his Deputy, Jamilu Dahiru have returned as Speaker and Deputy respectively.

This came barely one month after they were re-elected as members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly during the rerun election conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as ordered by the Appeal Court.

The development followed the resignation of the Speaker, Babayo Mohammed Akuyam and the Deputy, Ahmed Abdullahi during the plenary of Wednesday.

It could be recall that both Abubakar Y Suleiman and Jamilu Umar Dahiru were removed by the Court of Appeal and faced a rerun last month which they won and were subsequently sworn in as members of the Assembly. READ ALSO Bauchi Deputy Governor Pledges Govt's Support to Promotion of Religious Knowledge

The former Speaker is also the member representing Hardawa Constituency and the former Deputy, Ahmed Abdullahi from Dass constituency in the state Assembly.

The out gone Speaker and his Deputy while announcing their resignation said that the move was part of the agreement reached by the lawmakers to step down for Abubakar Sulaimen if eventually reelected. They appreciated their colleagues and other staff of the assembly for the support and cooperation given to them during their stewardship. To this end, the house immediately re-elected Abubakar Y. Sulaiman while Jamilu Umaru Dahiru was also re-elected as the new Deputy Speaker. In his acceptance, the reelected speaker, Abubakar Y. Sulaiman thanked the out gone speaker and his deputy for exhibiting high sense of maturity while discharging their legislative duties. READ ALSO We'll ready, committed to alleviate citizens' plight - Gov Mohammed He pledged his readiness to continue to provide effective legislations that will better the lives of the citizenry. It could be recalled that, the appeal court had earlier nullified the elections of four members of the state assembly last year giving a ruling for a re-run in some polling units in their various constituencies.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI