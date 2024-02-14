St Valentine Day: Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo Residents Lament Economic Hardship As Food Inflation Surge

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Commemorating the St Valentine’s Day (Lovers Day) Feb 14. residents in the South Eastern part of Nigeria have lamented high cost of living, which have brought an abject economic hardship to the region since the administration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A survey by our correspondent reveals that from December 2023 to February 2024, prices of essential commodities such as rice, beans, garri, groundnut oil, tomatoes, bread, and more have soared by over 40% across the country as a result of the unfortunate economy staggering.

However, Prices hikes were observed across various food items, exacerbating the financial strain on residents of Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia and Enugu.

Survey also revealed alarming statistics, ” a 50kg bag of rice now commands a price tag of N65,000-N75,000, beans surged to N1,600 per painter measurement from N800. groundnut oil reaching N57,000 for 25 litres from N34,000, and a crate of eggs soaring to N3,700 from N2,500.

The price surge extends across various food items, with rice experiencing a 46.2% increase, beans 50%, garri 45%, and bread witnessing a 50% jump.”

The escalation in prices has pushed the cost of living in the State to unprecedented levels, prompting concerns among citizens of the State.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, food inflation surged to 33.93% in December in the country, reflecting the nationwide impact of rising food prices.

Residents have accused president Bola Tinubu (APC) led Administration of causing more harm than Good to the economic Well-being of the citizenry.

A resident of Anambra State, who identified her self as Ezeonu Bridget while speaking Impartial Observers revealed that %30 of families can not afford to send their children to school again as a result of the hardship ravaging the State.

An activist in Imo State, Mr. Nokey Ebikam popularly known as Oluimo has advised that developers should stop buying cement now until prices are reduced.

Ebikam, lamented that the cheapest thing a common man would afford in Imo State is a bag of pure water.