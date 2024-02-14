No going back on developmental projects – Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has reiterated his administration commitment towards executing of more projects that have a direct bearing to the common people in the state.

Mohammed was speaking at official and ground breaking ceremony of roads construction projects in Bauchi, said “no amount of sabotage by sabortours will deter him from execution of more projects across knocks and cranny 20 LGA in the state.

According to the governor, said “the projects that we’re executing is what we promised our teaming supporter’s during the electioneering campaigns in all the 20 LGAs of the State.

“Our citizens hold us responble for our promises, they’ve voted us into our various positions because of the confident they’ve on us and we most fulfilled their dreams.

The former minister of the FCT added that my government is government of people and for people therefore we’ll continue to open up by constructing more network roads and this will equally create more job opportunities as well as burst their economy.

“I, therefore, urged you to corporate with the engineering company’s to achieve the desired goals and timely completion of the project in good time”,.

Recall that the Governor Mohammed has commenced on the one week long flagging-off the roads constructions across the three Senatorial Zones in the State.