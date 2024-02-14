IGP to establish Police Special Intervention Squad in Bauchi, 9 other State

From Ahmad SAKA , Bauchi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olu Kayode Egbetokun has explained his intention to establish Police Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in Bauchi State and other nine States as part effort to fight crime.

IGP Egbetokun stated this today Wednesday when he led top officers of the force on a courtesy visit to the state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed at the council chambers, Government House, Bauchi.

He explained that the police special intervention squad would be saddle with the responsibility of responding promptly to all security crises thereby ensuring total elimination of criminal activities in trouble areas.

“Today is my first official visit to Bauchi in my capacity as Inspector General of Police. Your Excellency, I am happy to report to you that, Bauchi is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria due to your hardworking and collaborative effort between the Governor and the police.

“This Police Special Intervention Squad would be selected based on commitment to duty, and would be trained and motivated and as such would not be participating in any routine operation so as to effectively response to crises.”

He appreciated the unwavering commitment of the present administration of Governor Bala Mohammed towards the protection of lives and property of the citizens through supporting police and other services to perform effectively.

Governor Bala Mohammed welcomed the establishment of the police special intervention squad in Bauchi and promised to support the initiative for the promotion of peace and security in the state.

He applauded the Inspector General of Police for the number of innovatios initiated to improve efficiency in the force in a move to meet the security needs of Nigerians.

Governor Bala asked the Nigerian Police force to establish more outpost and formations across the state to assist in addressing the numerous security challenges facing the state and the country.

The governor commended the inspector general of police for his efforts in addressing the challenges facing the country and that more needs to be done to tackle the challenges.

He said his administration will continue to support security agents in the discharge of their duties, urging for Continues support